Snapchat rolls out ChatGPT-powered AI bot

Snapchat is launching a chatbot powered by the artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT, the company announced Monday.

A customized version of the OpenAI tool, which Snapchat is calling My AI, will be available this week as an “experimental feature” for users who subscribe to Snapchat+, the company said in a a blog post.

Snapchat said the My AI tool can recommend birthday gifts, “plan a hiking trip,” or “suggest a recipe for dinner.” Users can customize the tool by giving it a name and creating a custom wallpaper for their chatbot.

ChatGPT and other generative AI tools hitting the public have received attention over reports of confidently distributing false information in queries, a term experts have called “hallucinating.”

In the blog post, Snapchat warned that the My AI tool is “prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything.”

“Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice,” the company said.

Users can hold and press on messages from the My AI tool to submit feedback.

Snapchat is the latest social media company to launch an AI chat tool for users.

Other internet companies revealed chatbots for their search browsers earlier this month, including Microsoft, whose AI is powered through the same OpenAI technology, and Google, where the AI is powered by a separate model.

Microsoft has heavily invested in OpenAI and is incorporating ChatGPT into a new version of its Bing browser. Google launched a rival to ChatGPT called Bard.