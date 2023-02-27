trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Snapchat rolls out ChatGPT-powered AI bot

by Rebecca Klar - 02/27/23 10:50 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 02/27/23 10:50 AM ET
Snapchat was identified as one of the tools being used by Mexican drug cartels to sell fentanyl to children in a hearing on Capitol Hill Fe. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Snapchat is launching a chatbot powered by the artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT, the company announced Monday.

A customized version of the OpenAI tool, which Snapchat is calling My AI, will be available this week as an “experimental feature” for users who subscribe to Snapchat+, the company said in a a blog post

Snapchat said the My AI tool can recommend birthday gifts, “plan a hiking trip,” or “suggest a recipe for dinner.” Users can customize the tool by giving it a name and creating a custom wallpaper for their chatbot. 

ChatGPT and other generative AI tools hitting the public have received attention over reports of confidently distributing false information in queries, a term experts have called “hallucinating.”

In the blog post, Snapchat warned that the My AI tool is “prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything.” 

“Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice,” the company said. 

Users can hold and press on messages from the My AI tool to submit feedback. 

Snapchat is the latest social media company to launch an AI chat tool for users. 

Other internet companies revealed chatbots for their search browsers earlier this month, including Microsoft, whose AI is powered through the same OpenAI technology, and Google, where the AI is powered by a separate model.

Microsoft has heavily invested in OpenAI and is incorporating ChatGPT into a new version of its Bing browser. Google launched a rival to ChatGPT called Bard.

Tags AI Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT Google Microsoft Snapchat

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  3. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  4. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  5. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  6. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. Republicans retool crime message for 2024
  9. New York Times review pans new Ron DeSantis book
  10. Looking for a new voice, Biden turns to Obama veteran 
  11. China dismisses reported Energy Department conclusion lab leak sparked COVID ...
  12. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  13. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  14. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  15. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  16. Trump tops DeSantis by 15 points in Fox News poll
  17. 'Dilbert' distributor severs relationship with creator Scott Adams over race ...
  18. Democrat ‘not entirely surprised’ by Energy’s COVID lab leak conclusion
Load more

Video

See all Video