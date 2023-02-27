trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

Technology — Sponsored By: American Edge Project

Musk pledges ‘very significant’ stock awards to remaining Twitter staffers after layoffs

by Lauren Sforza - 02/27/23 7:02 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/27/23 7:02 PM ET
Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced in an internal memo on Monday that the remaining Twitter employees will receive “very significant” performance-based stock awards, just days after the company announced another round of layoffs.

In a memo obtained by The Verge on Monday, Musk promised his remaining employees that they will receive the stock awards on March 24.

The New York Times reported that Twitter laid off 200 of its employees on Saturday night, which is about 10 percent of the staff that is still with the company.

“This past week, we completed a difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution, using as much feedback as we could gather from the entire company,” Musk wrote in the memo. “Those who remain are highly regarded by those around them.”

According to The Verge, Musk has yet to outline how he will make up the stock awards after he took Twitter private.

The memo, titled “Performance Awards,” was the first communication Musk sent to employees since the layoffs on Saturday night, according to The Verge.

This news comes after Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s workforce in November, aiming to cut company costs.

Musk reportedly also said in November that he was done with company layoffs.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk tech layoffs Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  2. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  3. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  4. Transportation watchdog to audit Buttigieg’s use of government jets
  5. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  6. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. Sales skyrocket at the last Blockbuster after post-apocalyptic ad goes viral
  9. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
  10. White House: No government consensus on COVID lab leak theory
  11. White student alleges racial discrimination in $2M suit against Howard ...
  12. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  13. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  14. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  15. FBI arrests man who allegedly stormed Capitol wearing panda head
  16. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  17. Twitter employee who slept on floor laid off in latest Musk cuts
  18. New York Times review pans new Ron DeSantis book
Load more