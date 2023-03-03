trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more

Technology — Sponsored By: American Edge Project

Federal Reserve virtual event canceled after porn Zoom bomb

by Jared Gans - 03/03/23 3:32 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/03/23 3:32 PM ET
iStock

An event that was set to take place with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday was canceled following a pornographic Zoom-bombing incident. 

Waller was set to speak at the virtual event with the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, an organization that advocates and serves as a resource for mid-size banks, about the economic outlook going forward. 

But Brent Tjarks, the executive director of the coalition, told Reuters that the group was the “victim of a teleconference or Zoom hijacking.” Tjarks said the group regrets the incident and is working to ensure it does not happen again. 

“We have had various programs, and this is something that we have never had happen to us,” he said. 

A Reuters reporter who was on the call for the event told the outlet that a participant with their name listed as “Dan” began showing graphic, pornographic images on the screen a few minutes before the event was to start. 

Reuters reported that as many as 220 people were on the call before it was ended, and the organizer did not automatically mute microphones and shut off video for participants when they joined. 

A Fed spokesperson told The Hill that “technical difficulties” with the event caused it to be canceled, but Waller’s prepared remarks were posted on the Fed’s website.

Zoom became widely known and used at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, but it has received some criticism over the past couple years for security concerns. Zoom has released updates to improve its security features on multiple occasions during the past few years.

Tags Christopher Waller Christopher Waller federal reserve Federal Reserve Board of Governors Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America Zoom Zoom bombing

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  3. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  4. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  5. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  6. Biden had cancerous lesion removed, no further treatment required: doctor
  7. White House struggles to explain Biden decision on DC crime bill
  8. Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
  9. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  10. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  11. Housing affordability hits historic low
  12. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  13. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  14. Pompeo takes swipe at Trump over adding nearly $8 trillion to US debt
  15. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  16. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  17. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
  18. Steve Bannon blasts Murdochs, Fox News in fiery CPAC speech
Load more