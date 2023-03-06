trending:

Technology

Twitter ‘internal change’ led to brief outage of links, Tweetdeck

by Rebecca Klar - 03/06/23 1:12 PM ET
FILE – The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Researchers have uncovered a network of tens of thousands of fake Twitter accounts created to support ex-President Donald Trump and attack his critics and potential rivals. Those targeted by the bot network include Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. secretary now challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Links on Twitter were broken on Monday, leading users to an error page when they clicked on them. 

Shortly before 1 p.m., access to links and impacted features on the social media platform appeared to return to running smoothly. 

Before the fix, when users clicked on links they were led to an error page that said “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.”

Twitter’s own Tweetdeck service, which lets users view multiple timelines on one interface, was also impacted and had led users to the same message. 

In a tweet, Twitter’s support account said there were “unintended consequences” to an “internal change.” 

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed,” the account wrote. 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who took the company over in the fall after buying it for $44 billion, wrote in a tweet that “this platform is so brittle (sight). Will be fixed shortly.” 

Twitter is in the process of changing its API, or Application Programming Interface. Twitter’s API lets third parties retrieve and analyze Twitter’s public data to create bots or other applications that connect to Twitter. 

Last month the company said it will stop supporting free access to the Twitter API and would provide a tier of access for a $100 monthly fee. 

