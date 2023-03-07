trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Elon Musk preemptively denounces ‘hit piece’ documentary about him

by Julia Mueller - 03/07/23 5:46 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/07/23 5:46 PM ET
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday denounced a forthcoming documentary about him by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

“It’s a hit piece,” Musk said in response to a Twitter post about the film, accusing the unreleased documentary of being a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the billionaire. 

“How would you know?” Gibney parried back.

Gibney’s production company Jigsaw Productions announced the documentary on Monday.

The film is reportedly months into production, touted as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of Musk as a CEO of top tech companies Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, according to Variety.

Billionaire Musk has long been a key figure in the tech sector, and his controversial acquisition of Twitter last year, coupled with some recent Tesla struggles, has brought him further into the spotlight.  

“Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time,” said Zhang Xin, the founder of Closer Media, which is producing the film with Jigsaw Productions, as reported by Variety.

Tags Alex Gibney Documentary Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  4. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  5. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  6. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  7. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  8. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  9. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  10. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  11. Mexican governor says kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded
  12. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  13. Yet another atmospheric river to flood California later this week
  14. Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed
  15. Progressives appalled Biden could return to holding migrant families in ...
  16. Obama-era consumer protections could be overruled by SCOTUS. Here’s what’s ...
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  18. Tennessee House passes second bill to restrict drag performances
Load more

Video

See all Video