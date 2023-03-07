Elon Musk preemptively denounces ‘hit piece’ documentary about him

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday denounced a forthcoming documentary about him by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

“It’s a hit piece,” Musk said in response to a Twitter post about the film, accusing the unreleased documentary of being a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the billionaire.

“How would you know?” Gibney parried back.

Gibney’s production company Jigsaw Productions announced the documentary on Monday.

The film is reportedly months into production, touted as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of Musk as a CEO of top tech companies Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, according to Variety.

Billionaire Musk has long been a key figure in the tech sector, and his controversial acquisition of Twitter last year, coupled with some recent Tesla struggles, has brought him further into the spotlight.

“Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time,” said Zhang Xin, the founder of Closer Media, which is producing the film with Jigsaw Productions, as reported by Variety.