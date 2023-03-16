trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

TikTok CEO: Sale won’t resolve perceived security risks

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/16/23 11:56 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/16/23 11:56 AM ET
A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File
FILE – A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 25, 2022.

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, said in an interview that an eventual sale of the company won’t resolve perceived security risks of the app amid calls from Congress for the Chinese owners of the company to sell their stakes. 

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday, Chew said that the U.S.’s latest demands for ByteDance to sell its stake in the social media platform don’t offer any more protection than a multibillion-dollar plan the company already proposed with U.S.-based company Oracle Corp. 

TikTok’s proposed plan will allow Oracle to store the data of American users and also safeguard against any influence from China over what videos Americans view on the app, according to the Journal.

“I do welcome feedback on what other risk we are talking about that is not addressed by this,” Chew told the Journal. “So far I haven’t heard anything that cannot actually be solved by this.”

Chew also declined to confirm if ByteDance is open to selling its stake, saying that the company, which owns 20 percent of TikTok, has been considering the possibility but doesn’t think it’s the right time to do so. 

“There’s no concrete plan right now,” Chew added. 

Chew’s remarks come as he is set to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in a hearing to discuss TikTok’s “consumer privacy and data security practices, the platforms’ impact on kids, and their relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.”

The Biden administration recently demanded ByteDance sell its stakes in TikTok, warning that the social media platform could faces a potential ban in the U.S.

In a statement to The Hill, a TikTok spokesperson agreed with Chew that the sale wouldn’t solve the perceived security problems. 

“If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access,” the spokesperson said. 

Multiple state governments and Congress in recent months have implemented bans on TikTok on government devices, citing national security concerns. 

Tags ByteDance Censorship of TikTok House Energy and Commerce Committee Shou Zi Chew Shou Zi Chew The Biden Administration tiktok TikTok ban

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  3. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  4. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  5. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  6. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  7. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  8. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  9. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  10. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  11. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  12. Senators temper outrage over Russian jet provocations to avoid escalation
  13. Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
  14. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  15. Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’
  16. Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate ...
  17. US, Russia on the hunt for downed drone
  18. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
Load more

Video

See all Video