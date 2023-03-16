trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Microsoft adding AI technology to Word, Excel

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/16/23 1:27 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/16/23 1:27 PM ET
People walk past a Microsoft office in New York.
AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File
People walk past a Microsoft office in New York.

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will add artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its Microsoft suite of business tools and programs.

In a news release, Microsoft said its new AI feature, referred to as Copilot, will be built off of “the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data and the Microsoft 365 apps, to unleash creativity, unlock productivity and uplevel skills.” 

Microsoft also said that users can decide what to keep, modify or discard when using the feature, saying that with the new tools, users can be “more creative in Word, more analytical in Excel, more expressive in PowerPoint, more productive in Outlook and more collaborative in Teams.” 

The latest Copilot feature will be available to use through Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Power Platform and Business Chat. 

“Copilot combines the power of large language models with your data and apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet,” Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Modern Work and Business Applications Jared Spataro said in a statement. 

“By grounding in your business content and context, Copilot delivers results that are relevant and actionable. It’s enterprise-ready, built on Microsoft’s comprehensive approach to security, compliance, privacy and responsible AI. Copilot marks a new era of computing that will fundamentally transform the way we work.”

The announcement comes as the company announced earlier this year that its new premium messaging service, Teams Premium, will be powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT messaging service. 

Microsoft also announced that it will invest billions of dollars in OpenAI in part of a third phase of a partnership between the two companies as the latest investment follows previous ones both tech companies made in 2019 and 2021 and extends the partnership across the two companies. 

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a free tool that launched in November that automatically generates human-like responses to user queries in a way that is more advanced than previous technology. 

The new innovative technology has raised the concerns of many parents and educators recently, with some saying that students may have used ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, resulting in school districts in New York City and Seattle banning the device tool. 

OpenAI announced plans on Wednesday to release a new AI tool called GPT-4, saying that the new technology tool is a large multimodal model, which means that images and text prompts can be used to generate content.

Tags Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT Microsoft Microsoft OpenAI

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  3. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks: report
  4. US says video of jet-drone encounter ‘decimates the Russian lie’
  5. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  6. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  7. Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
  8. Senate votes to proceed with repeal of authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
  9. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  10. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  11. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  12. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  13. Senators temper outrage over Russian jet provocations to avoid escalation
  14. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
  15. Taxpayer advocate urges Congress to reconsider $80 billion IRS funding boost
  16. San Francisco Bay Area to phase out natural gas furnaces and water heaters
  17. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  18. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
Load more

Video

See all Video