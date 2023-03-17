trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement

by Julia Shapero - 03/17/23 12:08 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/17/23 12:08 PM ET

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by staff at an all-hands meeting on Thursday, following the Facebook parent company’s announcement that it would lay off another 10,000 workers.

Staff reportedly asked Zuckerberg how they can be expected to trust the company’s leadership after the surprise second round of layoffs, according to The Washington Post.

“I would guess that the way people would evaluate whether you trust me and want to work at this company in whether we are succeeding in making progress toward the overall stated goals,” Zuckerberg said, according to the Post, while also acknowledging that “it’s a fair question.”

Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that Meta would be cutting 10,000 jobs and closing 5,000 open positions, citing a “difficult economic environment” amid high interest rates and geopolitical instability.

“At this point, I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years,” Zuckerberg said. “Higher interest rates lead to the economy running leaner, more geopolitical instability leads to more volatility, and increased regulation leads to slower growth and increased costs of innovation.”

The additional round of layoffs comes after the Meta CEO previously told employees in November that the massive cuts were done in an effort to “minimize the chance of having to do broad layoffs like this for the foreseeable future,” the Post reported.

Tags Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg Meta Meta layoffs

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  2. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  3. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  4. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  5. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  6. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  7. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  8. Deb Haaland in difficult spot after Biden approves Alaska drilling
  9. Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A
  10. Charter school movement divided over religious Oklahoma proposal
  11. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  12. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  13. ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crime of ...
  14. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  15. Ahead of Xi-Putin meeting in Moscow, White House rejects cease-fire in Ukraine
  16. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  17. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
  18. GOP attacks on woke America are ‘hypocrisy of the highest order’
Load more

Video

See all Video