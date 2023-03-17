Meta launches verified subscription service

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, officially launched its paid “verified” subscription service for its social media platforms in the United States on Friday, similar to Twitter’s own service that was set up under CEO Elon Musk.

Meta said in a statement that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta Verified will start testing in the U.S. and gradually roll out in the next few weeks following early testing in Australia and New Zealand.

It said the service will provide users with account verification once their identity is confirmed with a government identification. The program gives users a verification badge, “proactive” account protection to monitor for impersonators and access to account support on Facebook and Instagram.

A statement from when the company rolled out the testing in Australia and New Zealand last month states that a user can buy the service for $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on iOS and Android.

It said no changes would be made to accounts that were already verified through being a public figure, celebrity or brand and meeting eligibility requirements.

Meta said in its Friday statement that it has seen positive results from its prior testing and is making some changes based on what it has learned and what feedback it received.

Meta Verified has provided users in Australia and New Zealand with increased reach and visibility in search, comments and recommendations to give smaller creators more chances to be seen by potential future followers. But the company is pausing that feature for now after receiving feedback that it was confusing and will take time to “further explore its value.”

The company said it plans to test additional elements of the service as it further expands testing.

Musk created a paid subscription service for Twitter users in October, shortly after he acquired the company. He tweaked the service a few times before fully rolling it out, but the current iteration of Twitter Blue provides users with a verification checkmark, an edit button on posts and the ability to post longer videos through paying $8 per month.