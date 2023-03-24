trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Kellyanne Conway on TikTok ban: ‘not a big ban things person’

by Nick Robertson - 03/24/23 10:27 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 03/24/23 10:27 AM ET
Kellyanne Conway, former advisor to former President Trump
Getty Images
Kellyanne Conway, former advisor to former President Trump, speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington.

Fox News contributor and former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway came out against calls to ban TikTok in the U.S., as the company’s CEO was grilled by Congress on Thursday.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have called for banning the app, citing national security and data privacy concerns. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese.

“I believe that the gentleman from TikTok gave some statistics that maybe the rest of us aren’t necessarily aware of. Most users are over 18. There’s a 60-minute limit for kids under 18,” Conway said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom.”

“This is a company headquartered in Los Angeles, it’s not available in China, so we should think about that,” she added. 

TikTok CEO Shou Chew was under fire from members of Congress on Thursday as he defended the company during a hearing on Capitol Hill. He denied claims that the company is in any way subject to the will of the Chinese government, or that user data is inappropriately shared with the Chinese government.

The app is already banned on federal government devices. Multiple states have passed similar legislation to prevent employees form using it on state devices.

Conway said she was “surprised” about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eagerness to ban TikTok. She said DeSantis’ ban proposal is merely a ploy to garner political support from concerned parents.

“I’m not a big ban things person,” she said.

Former President Trump attempted to use executive action to ban TikTok during his administration, and the Biden administration has requested that TikTok be sold to an American company. Trump’s move was blocked by the courts.

“Ultimately, President Trump would have preferred to have a U.S. purchaser of TikTok because then you’re subject to U.S. laws and regulations and we can hold them accountable and make them more transparent,” Conway said.

Tags Biden Kellyanne conway Kellyanne Conway Ron DeSantis TikTok TikTok ban Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  2. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  3. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  4. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  5. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  6. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  7. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  8. Will he or won’t he? Bragg faces historic test with Trump indictment
  9. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  10. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  11. Joe Rogan on possible Trump hush money indictment: ‘Didn’t Clinton do ...
  12. Idaho Republicans block ‘woke’ free tampons in schools proposal
  13. American ‘genocide’: Monetizing the great reset
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. Nearly half of parents with adult children still pay their bills
  16. The dark side of TikTok
  17. These 10 states have not expanded Medicaid
  18. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
Load more

Video

See all Video