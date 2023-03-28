trending:

Technology

Musk: Only verified users’ tweets will appear in recommendations feed

by Julia Shapero - 03/28/23 10:40 AM ET
FILE – A Twitter logo hangs outside the company’s offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. William Shatner, Monica Lewinsky and other prolific Twitter commentators — some household names, others little-known journalists — could soon be losing the blue check marks that helped verify their identity on the social media platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,…

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Monday night that only verified users’ tweets will appear in the social media platform’s main recommendations feed, or For You timeline, starting on April 15.

It “is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over,” he added. “It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.”

The company also announced on Friday that it would begin phasing out Twitter’s older verification system and removing legacy checkmarks on April 1. In order to keep their checkmarks, users will need to subscribe to Twitter Blue, the platform’s $8-a-month subscription service.

Twitter Blue, part of Musk’s effort to boost revenue in the wake of his takeover of the social media company, got off to a rocky start in November, when several accounts impersonated public figures and companies in its initial launch. Musk halted the subscription service for several weeks, before relaunching in December.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter Twitter blue

