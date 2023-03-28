Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post

Twitter on Tuesday restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) congressional account for seven days after she repeatedly posted an image of a poster about a rally called “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

Greene tweeted about the event after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville. The suspect in that shooting, police say, identifies as transgender and uses hi/him pronouns.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, said in a separate tweet that the platform was automatically sweeping to remove images of the poster out of worries it could incite violence.

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest,” Irwin said.

The poster highlights an event on Saturday, April 1 that appears to be organized by Our Rights DC. That Twitter account was locked on Tuesday.

“We need more visibility,” it states, calling on people to gather at the Supreme Court to “stop trans genocide.” The main wording on the poster says “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

Greene initially deleted her tweet, and then posted it again voicing frustration about the action from Twitter – along with sharing the poster again, calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.

Twitter again deleted the tweet – prompting yet another tweet and re-post from Greene.

“The people need to know about the threats they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!” said Greene.

Twitter then sent Greene a notice saying her account functionality would be reduced for seven days, according to a screenshot shared with The Hill and posted by Greene on her personal campaign account.

Irwin also said that Twitter has “not applied any strikes to anyone,” which Greene responded to from her personal campaign account to say was not true.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) also posted an image of the poster earlier on Tuesday, which was still live at the time of Greene’s suspension.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment beyond sending a poop emoji – an automatic response to inquiries sent to its press email address that its new owner Elon Musk recently announced earlier this month.