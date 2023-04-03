trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Plagiarism finder Turnitin adds AI detection amid popularity of ChatGPT

by Lexi Lonas - 04/03/23 9:37 AM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 04/03/23 9:37 AM ET
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
In this photo illustration, the welcome screen for the OpenAI “ChatGPT” app is displayed on a laptop screen on February 03, 2023 in London. OpenAI, whose online chatbot ChatGPT made waves when it debuted in December, announced that a commercial version of the service, called ChatGPT Plus, would soon be available to users in the United States.

Turnitin, a popular program educators use to detect plagiarism in student papers, announced Monday it has added “AI detection capabilities” amid the boom of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence platforms.

Turnitin can detect “the use of AI writing tools including ChatGPT, with 98 percent confidence,” it said in a press release. 

“Educators told us that being able to accurately detect AI written text is their first priority right now,” CEO Chris Caren said. “It is equally important that detection technology becomes a seamless part of their existing workflow, which we have done by integrating AI detection capabilities into Turnitin solutions.”

Turnitin says the technology to detect GPT3, which is used in AI technologies including ChatGPT, has been in the works at the company for more than two years. 

“Turnitin’s AI detector provides an evaluative measure of how many sentences in a written submission may have been generated by artificial intelligence, which educators can use to determine if further review, inquiry or discussion with the student is needed,” it said. 

ChatGPT has caused quite an uproar among educators in K-12 and higher education, with some excited to embrace the technology while others raised concerns about the difficulties of catching cheaters using AI. 

Turnitin said integrating AI detection will immediately benefit the 2.1 million educators who have access to its programs. 

Turnitin also released an AI writing resource page for educators that gives advice about academic integrity policies in the age of AI and will update teachers about advances in AI writing capabilities.

The creators of ChatGPT have already upgraded their program less than six months after becoming available to the public, and the AI technology is expected to only get better.

Tags AI ChatGPT Turnitin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  2. GOP divided over how to handle Trump indictment
  3. Greene defends calling Democrats ‘pedophiles,’ eliciting eye-roll from 60 ...
  4. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  5. DOJ has more evidence of possible Trump obstruction in classified documents ...
  6. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  7. Chinese balloon gathered sensitive intelligence despite Biden administration ...
  8. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  9. McDonald's to close offices ahead of layoff notices: report
  10. Biden’s nominee for Labor secretary on shaky ground in Senate
  11. Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the ...
  12. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  13. Watch live: Trump leaves West Palm Beach for New York ahead of arraignment
  14. Greene’s advice to DeSantis: Speak to all media
  15. Biden expected to skip Charles III coronation
  16. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  17. Trump lawyer refutes his claim that judge on New York case is biased
  18. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video