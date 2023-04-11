How to avoid data jacking at public phone charging stations

With federal authorities warning people to avoid using public phone charging stations in places like airports, shopping malls and hotels, there are a number of steps people can take to protect their devices if they do need to use such charging ports.

The warning came from the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission, which both said people should avoid using them due to security concerns. The issue, authorities said, is that hackers have found a way to infiltrate devices through these public charging stations.

The danger comes from a method that criminals have employed called “juice jacking.” It involves hackers loading malware onto a USB port or USB charging cable, which can then be transferred to a device, giving attackers the ability to track keystrokes and steal data.

That method is made possible because the USB charging cable is not just used to juice up a phone but also to pass information back and forth between devices.

While experts suggest the general risk of juice jacking is relatively low — and the FBI said its recent warning was not prompted by any widespread breach event — the depth of information that hackers can access, including locking a device, compromising passwords and personal data, means the consequences of falling victim could be severe.

But there are ways around a device being breached by the malware.

If you find yourself in need of a phone charge while in an airport, mall or other public places, experts suggest that people should use an AC charger — the type that plugs directly into a wall outlet — instead of the USB port at a public charging station. Data can’t transfer from your phone while plugged into an AC outlet.

People can also purchase a charging-only USB cable, which will allow a device to charge but disable the connection in the cable that allows data to transfer back and forth.

Experts also suggest bringing your own AC, car chargers and USB cables with you when you travel, and strongly encourage the use of portable chargers.