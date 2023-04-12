Musk says Twitter is ‘roughly breaking even’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the platform is “roughly breaking even” in a wide ranging interview with the BBC about the status of the social media company since his October takeover.

The financial woes for Twitter, which Musk purchased for $44 billion, escalated after an exodus of advertisers when his purchase was finalized. Since then, most of the adversities have returned, BBC reported in the Wednesday story with Musk’s interview.

Musk, the world’s second richest man, told BBC the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party,” when asked if he had any regrets about buying the platform.

“It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster,” Musk said, about taking control of the company.



Musk, who slashed the company’s workforce when he took over, told BBC the workload means that “I sometimes sleep in the office.”

Musk’s run at Twitter has been tumultuous, with pushback from lawmakers, regulators and civil society groups. His decision to upend previous rules to limit the spread of misinformation, as well as reinstate previously banned figures including former President Trump, have been blasted, especially by Democrats.

In recent weeks, Musk has angered critics over his plans to change Twitter’s blue check mark policy. The symbol once meant a public figure’s account verified that it was authentic, but under Musk users were able to purchase the symbol through a subscription to Twitter Blue.

The change is leading to concerns about the spread of misinformation and users paying to pose as public figures.

Musk’s interview with the British outlet came after another after controversial change the CEO made — labeling BBC as “government funded media.”

The same label was added to accounts for NPR, PBS and Voice of America. The change came after a controversial move Twitter made to label NPR as “state-affiliated media.”

“We’re trying to be accurate,” Musk told the BBC.

“I actually do have a lot of respect for the BBC,” he added.

He said the interview was “a good opportunity to ask some questions” and “to get some feedback on what we should be doing different.”

In a statement about the label, BBC said “we are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

“The BBC is, and always has been, independent,” it added.