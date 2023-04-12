trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk says Twitter is ‘roughly breaking even’

by Rebecca Klar - 04/12/23 10:53 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 04/12/23 10:53 AM ET
FILE – Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023. Musk said Wednesday, Feb. 15, that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.” Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the platform is “roughly breaking even” in a wide ranging interview with the BBC about the status of the social media company since his October takeover. 

The financial woes for Twitter, which Musk purchased for $44 billion, escalated after an exodus of advertisers when his purchase was finalized. Since then, most of the adversities have returned, BBC reported in the Wednesday story with Musk’s interview.

Musk, the world’s second richest man, told BBC the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party,” when asked if he had any regrets about buying the platform.

“It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster,” Musk said, about taking control of the company.

Musk, who slashed the company’s workforce when he took over, told BBC the workload means that “I sometimes sleep in the office.”

Musk’s run at Twitter has been tumultuous, with pushback from lawmakers, regulators and civil society groups. His decision to upend previous rules to limit the spread of misinformation, as well as reinstate previously banned figures including former President Trump, have been blasted, especially by Democrats.

In recent weeks, Musk has angered critics over his plans to change Twitter’s blue check mark policy. The symbol once meant a public figure’s account verified that it was authentic, but under Musk users were able to purchase the symbol through a subscription to Twitter Blue.

The change is leading to concerns about the spread of misinformation and users paying to pose as public figures.

Musk’s interview with the British outlet came after another after controversial change the CEO made — labeling BBC as “government funded media.”

The same label was added to accounts for NPR, PBS and Voice of America. The change came after a controversial move Twitter made to label NPR as “state-affiliated media.” 

“We’re trying to be accurate,” Musk told the BBC. 

“I actually do have a lot of respect for the BBC,” he added.

He said the interview was “a good opportunity to ask some questions” and “to get some feedback on what we should be doing different.” 

In a statement about the label, BBC said “we are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”  

“The BBC is, and always has been, independent,” it added.

Tags BBC Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  3. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  4. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  5. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  6. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  7. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  8. Graham says he had ‘very productive’ meeting with Saudi crown prince
  9. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  10. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  11. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  12. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  13. News organizations sue to retrieve Jan. 6 footage released to Tucker Carlson
  14. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  15. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  16. Trump asks to postpone defamation and sexual battery trial after indictment
  17. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  18. Fox News to host first debate of 2024 Republican presidential primary
Load more

Video

See all Video