trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Amazon ‘investing heavily’ in AI, CEO says

by Lauren Sforza - 04/13/23 12:41 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/13/23 12:41 PM ET
Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy
Isaac Brekken/AP Images for NFL
Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy is pictured in this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo. The NLRB has accused Jassy of unfair labor practice for talking about Amazon employees’ quest to unionize.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told shareholders Thursday that the company will be “investing heavily” in artificial intelligence (AI) while also noting where the company has cut costs in recent months.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Jassy said 2022 was “one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory,” adding that the company took steps to close physical store locations, including Bookstores and 4-Star stores, that he said were not doing enough business. He also said the company cut costs in other areas, such as closing its Amazon Fabric and Amazon Care efforts, and ultimately eliminated 27,000 corporate roles.

“There are a number of other changes that we’ve made over the last several months to streamline our overall costs, and like most leadership teams, we’ll continue to evaluate what we’re seeing in our business and proceed adaptively,” he said in the letter.

Jassy said that Amazon will be focusing on strongly investing in Large Language Models (LLM) and Generative AI. Generative AI is based on LLMs across a wide range of datasets, which Jassy said will “accelerate machine learning adoption.”

He also said that the company has been developing its own LLM, which he believes “will transform and improve virtually every customer experience.”

“I could write an entire letter on LLMs and Generative AI as I think they will be that transformative, but I’ll leave that for a future letter,” he wrote. “Let’s just say that LLMs and Generative AI are going to be a big deal for customers, our shareholders, and Amazon.”

He said despite the “turbulent times,” Amazon will continue to invent and update its existing business, adding that the “best days” of the company are ahead.

Beyond AI, Jassy said that Amazon will focus investing on its grocery business, including Whole Foods Market, and will focus on investing in Amazon Business, a shopping service that would allow business and municipalities to purchase office products and other items in bulk.

“So, in closing, I’m optimistic that we’ll emerge from this challenging macroeconomic time in a stronger position than when we entered it,” he wrote.

Tags AI Amazon Andy Jassy Andy Jassy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  2. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  3. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  4. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  5. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  6. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  7. Air National Guardsman led online group where US documents leaked: report
  8. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  9. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  10. NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact
  11. Khanna defends call for Feinstein to resign
  12. ‘Catastrophic’: Thousands of cattle killed in Texas dairy farm fire
  13. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  14. PBS leaving Twitter after NPR departure
  15. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  16. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  17. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  18. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
Load more

Video

See all Video