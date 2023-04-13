trending:

Twitter revamps monetized subscriptions tool

by Julia Mueller - 04/13/23 3:10 PM ET
FILE – In this April 26, 2017, file photo , a Twitter app icon is displayed on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter is launching a program to let users offer their followers paid subscriptions to content, an apparent revamp of the platform’s old “Super Follows” monetized subscription tool. 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday invited users to “apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours long video!”

Musk said that, for the next year, Twitter will “keep none of the money” from the program and promised users “will receive whatever money we receive,” which is a varying percentage of the subscription cost, depending on whether it is mobile or web.  

“We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out,” Musk said. 

The program, called “Subscriptions,” appears similar to Twitter’s “Super Follows” feature, which also let users get access to subscription-only content. A Twitter info page search for Super Follows pulls up results for the subscriptions tool.

Users who want to offer subscriptions can set a monthly price of $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99, according to Twitter.

“When you pay for access to someone’s Subscription offering, they can earn up to 97% of the revenue Twitter has earned from what you pay Twitter, after in-app purchase fees, up to $50,000 in lifetime earnings,” an FAQ answer reads. That figure switches to 80 percent after the $50,000 threshold.

