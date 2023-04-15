Elon Musk founds new artificial intelligence company called X.AI

Twitter owner Elon Musk has founded a new artificial intelligence company named X.AI, according to a Nevada business filing from last month.

The filing, dated March 9, lists Musk as the company’s sole director and Jared Birchall, who manages Musk’s family office, as its secretary.

Musk has been publicly skeptical of the future of artificial intelligence in the past and has even called for a complete AI development pause, citing “risks to society” he says the technology poses.

“Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control,” a group of tech experts including Musk said in an open letter calling for the development pause last month.

In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that will air next week, Musk warned that “AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production.”

“In the sense that it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction,” he said.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI, one of the leading artificial intelligence firms, but left the company in 2018 after a reported internal power struggle.

He has reportedly sought to build a rival to OpenAI, recruiting artificial intelligence engineers for a new venture for months.

Artificial intelligence has become a hot market in recent years, with Microsoft investing up to $10 billion in OpenAI and other tech giants like Google and Amazon entering the space to compete with already-present startups.

The company joins Musk’s broad portfolio alongside Twitter, automaker Tesla, SpaceX, tunneling company Boring and biotech firm Neuralink.