trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Elon Musk founds new artificial intelligence company called X.AI

by Nick Robertson - 04/15/23 8:58 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/15/23 8:58 AM ET
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)
FILE – Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023. Billionaire Elon Musk has told the BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)

Twitter owner Elon Musk has founded a new artificial intelligence company named X.AI, according to a Nevada business filing from last month.

The filing, dated March 9, lists Musk as the company’s sole director and Jared Birchall, who manages Musk’s family office, as its secretary.

Musk has been publicly skeptical of the future of artificial intelligence in the past and has even called for a complete AI development pause, citing “risks to society” he says the technology poses.

“Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control,” a group of tech experts including Musk said in an open letter calling for the development pause last month.

In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that will air next week, Musk warned that “AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production.”

“In the sense that it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction,” he said.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI, one of the leading artificial intelligence firms, but left the company in 2018 after a reported internal power struggle.

He has reportedly sought to build a rival to OpenAI, recruiting artificial intelligence engineers for a new venture for months.

Artificial intelligence has become a hot market in recent years, with Microsoft investing up to $10 billion in OpenAI and other tech giants like Google and Amazon entering the space to compete with already-present startups.

The company joins Musk’s broad portfolio alongside Twitter, automaker Tesla, SpaceX, tunneling company Boring and biotech firm Neuralink.

Tags AI Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT Elon Musk Elon Musk OpenAI x.ai

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  2. DeSantis faces political quagmire on abortion
  3. Community college enrollment plunges nearly 40 percent in a decade
  4. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  5. Protesters interrupt DeSantis speech at New Hampshire fundraising event
  6. Elon Musk founds new artificial intelligence company called X.AI
  7. It’s only the beginning of America’s reckoning with Trump
  8. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  9. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  10. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  11. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  12. Sherrod Brown, JD Vance form unlikely partnership
  13. Fungal outbreak tied to Michigan paper mill leaves at least 1 dead, 12 ...
  14. Trump files personal financial report, offering glimpse into post-presidency ...
  15. Leaked documents show officials were aware of additional Chinese spy ...
  16. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  17. Walmart closing locations across 12 states this year: Here’s where
  18. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video