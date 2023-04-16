trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Google working on dramatic search changes to counter AI rivals: report

by Lauren Sforza - 04/16/23 9:20 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/16/23 9:20 PM ET
File – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Google is working on search changes to counter artificial intelligence (AI) rivals that pose a threat to the company’s search engine, The New York Times reported.

The Times reported that Samsung was considering using Microsoft’s Bing instead of Google as its default search engine on its devices. This news comes after Microsoft announced plans to incorporate AI tools into its Bing search engine following Google’s announcement of its own plans to launch AI-powered features in its search tools.

The Times reviewed internal messages from Google employees, who reportedly responded with “panic” to the threat of Samsung pulling the Google engine. According to internal documents reviews by The Times, Google is updated its existing search engine with more features in a project called Magi.

Magi aims to create a more personalized experience for every user than what it offers in its engine currently, The Times reported. Magi will first update Google’s existing search engine using a team of 160 people, according to the report.

Lara Levin, a Google spokeswoman, said in a statement to The Times that “not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new A.I.-powered features to search, and will share more details soon.”

Two people with knowledge of the matter told The Times that Google started a task force to tackle its AI competitors two weeks after ChatGBT was launched in November. Google released its own AI chatbot, Bard, last month, but received mixed reviews, according to The Times.

Tags AI Google Microsoft

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  2. Clarence Thomas claimed income from defunct real estate firm: report
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting Photoshopped pic ...
  4. Fox News host previously barred from reporting on Dominion suit says he will ...
  5. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  6. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  7. 3 American sailors missing off Mexico coast
  8. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  9. Elon Musk claims the US government had ‘full access’ to private Twitter DMs
  10. George Santos campaign finance disclosure shows more refunds to donors than ...
  11. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  12. Chris Christie: Trump investigations make GOP primary win ‘uncertain’
  13. Kennedy family backing Biden over their own in 2024 Dem primary: report
  14. Judge delays Fox News vs. Dominion trial by one day
  15. Restaurant service fees on the rise: Here’s how to spot them
  16. Trump campaign targets DeSantis’ votes in Congress on Medicare, Social ...
  17. Merck-Moderna vaccine helps reduce chances of skin cancer
  18. New city earns title of nation’s top city for weed: report
Load more

Video

See all Video