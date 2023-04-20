Twitter moving forward with plans to remove thousands of legacy verification check marks

Twitter is moving forward with its plans to remove thousands of legacy verification check marks on the platform more than two weeks after it was initially set to take place.

Twitter tweeted Wednesday that the platform will remove legacy verification check marks on Thursday, which will largely affect the accounts of public figures, celebrities and journalists who have verification badges.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk initially said the platform would start removing legacy verification check marks on April 1, but the only prominent account to lose its badge was The New York Times, which Musk called “unreadable” at the time.

Twitter’s push to remove legacy check marks comes as the platform tries to encourage users to pay into its Twitter Blue program, which gives users a blue check mark and allows them to write longer tweets and edit them for $8 per month. Twitter also rolled out a paid Verified Organizations program, which would cost organizations like non-profits, government offices and all other businesses, $1,000 per month to receive a gold verification badge.

This latest update to Twitter’s verification system is the latest controversial policy made by the company as news organizations question whether they should remain on the platform. One of Twitter’s latest moves was to label some news organizations, like PBS, NPR and the BBC, as “state affiliated.” Musk later walked back the decision and instead labeled those organizations as “government funded.”

This move prompted both PBS and NPR to leave Twitter, pointing to their other social media platforms and websites so that their audiences could follow their coverage.

The verified blue check marks on Twitter confirmed that the platform had determined that the account matched the user it said it was, which was typically reserved for public figures, journalists and celebrities. When Musk purchased Twitter in November, he was adamant on rolling out a paid verification program so that more users could be verified, saying the move would “democratize journalism and empower the voice of the people.”

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.