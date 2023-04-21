trending:

Musk says he gave free Twitter verification to LeBron, Shatner, Stephen King

by Julia Shapero - 04/21/23 11:24 AM ET
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he gave free Twitter verification to NBA star LeBron James, actor William Shatner and writer Stephen King on Thursday, as the social media company removed thousands of remaining legacy verification check marks.

Musk tweeted on Thursday that he is “paying for a few personally,” later noting that those accounts included “Just Shatner, LeBron and King.”

Twitter on Thursday went ahead with plans to remove the legacy verification checks, several weeks after the move was initially set to take place. It comes as the social media company transitions to its Twitter Blue program, which gives users the blue check mark and additional capabilities for an $8 monthly fee.

King, who previously sparred with Musk over the paid verification service, noted on Thursday that he had maintained his check mark without subscribing to Twitter Blue.

“My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t,” the author tweeted.

“You’re welcome namaste,” Musk responded.

King criticized Musk’s original suggestion of a $20 monthly fee in November, saying, “F— that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.” In response, Musk suggested the current $8 fee.

James similarly said last month that he would not be paying for the verification service and expected to lose his check mark.

“Welp guess my blue [check mark] will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” he tweeted.

However, both the NBA star and Shatner ultimately maintained their verification check marks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

