Bipartisan bill proposes age limits for social media

A bipartisan coalition of senators introduced a bill Wednesday that would limit children under 13 years old from using social media and require teens between 13 and 17 years old to have parental consent before joining.

The proposal from Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Katie Britt (R-Ala.) builds on the growing scrutiny over how social media platforms operate for minors and mirrors some proposals adopted by states.

The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act would also prevent social media companies from feeding content using algorithms to users under the age of 18.

The proposal would provide the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general with the authority to enforce the provisions of the bill.

The lead senators on the bill touted the bipartisan nature of the effort. Murphy said it is one of the most “apolitical issues” for lawmakers to address.

It comes amid support for other kids’ online safety proposals. Namely, the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) advanced with broad support out of the Senate Commerce Committee last year but failed to get a floor vote.

Schatz said KOSA is “compatible” with the new proposal and there is bipartisan momentum to do a “suite of things” on kids’ online safety.

“The tech industry is going to come at this bill and every other kids online safety bill with everything it’s got, and they are going to come up with individual use cases and scenarios to try and poke holes in this, but the burden of proof is on those who want to protect the status quo because the status quo is making a whole generation of users mentally ill,” Schatz said.

Tech industry groups immediately pushed back on the legislation.

Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the group Chamber of Progress — which names Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta among its members — said the bill “threatens the millions of teens who live in households without supportive parents, for whom online communities are often a refuge.”

“And the bill’s prohibition on algorithmically-targeted content would actually make it harder for services to steer teens towards age-appropriate content. We should listen to teens, who are saying that social media is mostly playing a positive role in their lives,” he added in a statement.

Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of NetChoice — which names Meta and TikTok among its members — said the proposal infringes on Americans’ “constitutionally-protected rights” and violates their privacy.