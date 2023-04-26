trending:

Technology

Musk meets with Schumer on Capitol Hill

by Julia Mueller - 04/26/23 5:39 PM ET
Greg Nash
Elon Musk on Capitol Hill on April 26, 2023. (Greg Nash)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was seen on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), according to reports.

Musk told reporters that he and Schumer talked about the economy and the future of artificial intelligence. The two met for over an hour.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk seen in an elevator at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (The Hill/Alexander Bolton)

The meeting was initially reported by Reuters, citing an aide. The Hill has reached out to Schumer’s office for details.

Musk’s takeover of the Twitter last year and his subsequent changes to the social media platform and company, including staff cuts and tweaks to features, have been rife with controversy.

Twitter’s recent switch to remove legacy verification checkmarks — which had been free for users to earn by confirming their identities — has sparked confusion on the platform. Several lawmakers’ personal accounts were also affected by the update.

But, users can purchase the blue checkmark feature — among others — by subscribing to Twitter Blue.

Alexander Bolton contributed to this report.

