trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Appeals court rejects states’ bid to revive Meta antitrust case 

by Rebecca Klar - 04/27/23 11:12 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 04/27/23 11:12 AM ET
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta reports earnings on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
FILE – Facebook’s Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta reports earnings on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

A federal court of appeals rejected a coalition of state attorneys general’s push to revive an antitrust case against tech giant Meta, according to a Thursday decision. 

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lawsuit, which focuses on Facebook parent company Meta’s acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram, is “not only odd, but old.” 

The court argued the states waited too long to bring the lawsuit, which was filed in 2020 and focused on the 2012 and 2014 acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram. Federal regulators at the time approved both acquisitions.

The D.C. circuit court decision also questions the basis of the argument that Meta is violating antitrust laws. 

“We note in particular that courts should proceed cautiously when asked to deem novel products or practices anticompetitive. Many innovations may seem anti-competitive at first but turn out to be the opposite, and the market often corrects even those that are anti-competitive,” the decision stated. 

The circuit court decision essentially upholds a decision from the U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in June 2021. 

Meta, however, is still facing a challenge from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over similar allegations of anticompetitive practices based on the acquisitions. 

Boasberg last January said the FTC’s case could proceed after the agency filed a revised version of its initial complaint.

The Hill has reached out to the office of the New York attorney general for comment. New York Attorney General Letitia James led the multi-state lawsuit.

Tags antitrust antitrust Big tech Facebook Facebook Facebook Instagram Instagram James Boasberg Letitia James Meta META Meta WhatsApp

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. Trump legal team asks House Intel for 'legislative solution' amid Mar-a-Lago ...
  3. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  4. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  5. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  6. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  7. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  8. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  9. Kansas legislature overrides governor’s veto of abortion legislation
  10. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  11. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  12. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  13. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  14. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  15. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  16. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  17. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  18. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
Load more

Video

See all Video