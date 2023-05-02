Apple Pay outage resolved after card, cash and wallet all experience issues

Apple users attempting to use its financial services experienced a brief outage Tuesday morning, with services like Apple Pay, Apple Card and Apple Cash impacted by the issue.

Apple confirmed that “some users” may not have been able to access all the features on the Apple Card, Apple Cash and Apple Pay and Wallet apps, but said “purchases” made with the apps were unaffected by these outages.

The issue is now resolved, according to Apple’s System Status webpage.

The problems began at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday, according to the system status page. The issue was resolved by 11:19 a.m.