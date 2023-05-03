trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Apple releases first-ever ‘Rapid Security Response’ iOS update: What to know

by Addy Bink - 05/03/23 6:26 AM ET
by Addy Bink - 05/03/23 6:26 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) – If you use an iPhone or other iOS device, you may want to download Apple’s latest software update immediately.

On Monday, the tech giant launched Rapid Security Responses, which are meant to “deliver important security improvements between software updates.”

“They deliver important security improvements between software updates — for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries,” Apple explains. “They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist ‘in the wild.'”

Apple initially announced the Rapid Security Responses last year, according to The Verge. Not only are the updates meant to target important security fixes, they’re meant to be faster to install than standard iOS updates.

They are, however, still found where traditional iOS updates are – under Settings, then General and Software Update. Mac users will find the updates under the Apple menu, then System Settings, General, and Software Update.

According to Apple, these Rapid Security Response updates are applied to your iPhone, iPad, and Mac automatically by default. If it’s needed for the update, your device will notify you to restart your device.

Apple is using letters to show the difference between standard iOS updates and Rapid Security Response updates. Once a Rapid Security Response has been applied, a letter will appear after the software version. Here’s an example of Monday’s update:

Apple has launched its first Rapid Security Response update, seen here. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)

While the message about 16.4.1 (a) says it addresses “important security fixes and is recommended for all users,” Apple didn’t release security notes describing what exactly the update targets.

Rapid Security Response updates are only available for the latest versions of iOS (16.4.1), iPadOS (16.4.1), and macOS (13.3.1).

Tags Apple iOS iPhone Rapid Security Response update

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  2. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  3. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  4. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  5. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  6. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  7. Biden tries to suck McConnell ‘into the vortex’ on debt ceiling
  8. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  9. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  10. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  11. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  12. Florida GOP lawmakers approve shielding DeSantis travel records
  13. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
  14. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  15. Crowds, high prices and the ‘White Lotus’ effect: Worst places to travel ...
  16. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  17. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video