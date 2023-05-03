trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Microsoft economist: Risk from ‘bad actors’ using AI outweighs potential job losses

by Julia Mueller - 05/03/23 2:52 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/03/23 2:52 PM ET
FILE – People walk past a Microsoft office in New York, Nov. 10, 2016. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Microsoft reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December 2022 quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

Microsoft chief economist Michael Schwarz on Wednesday warned the potential risk of “bad actors” using artificial intelligence (AI) should be more concerning than the possible loss of human jobs to the rapidly emerging tech. 

“I’m quite confident that, yes, AI will be used by bad actors. And yes, it will cause real damage,” Schwarz said at an event hosted by the Word Economic Forum, adding, “And yes, we have to be very careful and very vigilant to avoid that by all means possible.”

“We have to put safeguards; I think people who worry about AI taking away jobs are paranoid,” he said. “I don’t think people should be worried too much about it. It’s a good thing when the AI makes us more productive. I think we should be worrying a lot more about AI being used by bad actors to cause damage.”

The comments come amid growing concern about quickly developing artificial intelligence technologies and worries that AI could replace human workers in some sectors and jobs.

Earlier this week, a top AI scientist resigned from Google and sounded alarms about the potential dangers of the tech he helped develop.

“Right now, they’re not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they soon may be,” he said about the chatbots.

Schwartz on Wednesday warned that before AI comes for human jobs, “it could certainly do a lot of damage in the hands of spammers, people who want to manipulate elections and so on and so forth.”

Tags AI Artificial Intelligence Jobs Michael Schwarz Microsoft

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  2. Christie on Trump possibly skipping debates: ‘Obviously, he’s afraid’
  3. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  4. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  5. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  6. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  7. Putin assassination attempt? What to know about the Kremlin drone attack
  8. Gaetz on cosponsoring lawmaker stock trade bill: Ocasio-Cortez is ‘wrong a ...
  9. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
  10. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Trump lawyers won’t call any witnesses in civil rape trial
  13. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  14. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  15. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  16. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  17. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  18. NPR says Elon Musk is threatening to reassign its Twitter account
Load more

Video

See all Video