Steve Wozniak calls for AI content to be labeled, regulated

by Lauren Sforza - 05/10/23 11:52 AM ET
U.S. entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple Inc. Steve Wozniak speaks at the Novathon Conference in Budapest Congress Centre in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is calling for artificial intelligence (AI) content to be labeled and regulated.

Wozniak, in a recent interview with BBC, warned that AI content should be clearly labeled and regulated, noting that the responsibility of AI content rests on those who publish it.

“A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI,” he said, while also pressing for regulations to hold tech companies accountable so they don’t feel they can “get away with anything.”

He added that although they cannot stop the development of AI technology, they can prepare people to learn how to interact with AI and to spot misinformation and potential fraud attempts.

“AI is so intelligent it’s open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are,” he said.

Calls to regulate AI have increased in the last few months as the rise of AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, have risen in popularity. Other tech giants, like Google and Microsoft, have also announced plans to launch new AI programs.

Some experts and studies have said that the rise in AI could threaten some jobs, with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna saying earlier this month that he could see AI taking over 30 percent of jobs at the company.

About half of Americans also said in a poll earlier this month that Congress should take “swift action” to regulate AI.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) unveiled a framework last week to regulate the AI industry. The framework includes a requirement for companies to allow independent experts to review and test AI technologies ahead of public releases and subsequent updates.

