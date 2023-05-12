Musk makes it official, names Linda Yaccarino new Twitter CEO

Elon Musk announced Friday that former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO of Twitter.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he tweeted. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

The billionaire teased the announcement on Thursday, saying the new CEO would start in about six weeks while he would transition into the role of executive chair and chief technology officer.

NBCUniversal announced Yaccarino’s departure from the company earlier on Friday.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” Yaccarino said in a statement. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Musk had previously promised to step down as CEO of Twitter after a majority of users voted for him to resign in a Twitter poll in December.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted after the poll closed.

The billionaire has helmed a chaotic six months as the CEO of Twitter since acquiring the company for $44 billion last October.