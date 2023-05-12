trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk makes it official, names Linda Yaccarino new Twitter CEO

by Julia Shapero - 05/12/23 12:47 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/12/23 12:47 PM ET
Associated Press/Rebecca Blackwell

Elon Musk announced Friday that former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO of Twitter.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he tweeted. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

The billionaire teased the announcement on Thursday, saying the new CEO would start in about six weeks while he would transition into the role of executive chair and chief technology officer.

NBCUniversal announced Yaccarino’s departure from the company earlier on Friday.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” Yaccarino said in a statement. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Musk had previously promised to step down as CEO of Twitter after a majority of users voted for him to resign in a Twitter poll in December.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted after the poll closed.

The billionaire has helmed a chaotic six months as the CEO of Twitter since acquiring the company for $44 billion last October.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Linda Yaccarino Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  2. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  5. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  6. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  7. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  8. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  9. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  10. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  11. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  12. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  13. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  14. Federal judge rules adults ages 18-20 cannot be blocked from purchasing handguns
  15. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  16. End of Title 42 has not led to ‘substantial increase’ at border, Biden ...
  17. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  18. Trump bashes DeSantis, claims he’s needs a ‘personality transplant’
Load more

Video

See all Video