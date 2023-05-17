trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

6 in 10 view AI as threat to humanity’s future: poll

by Lauren Sforza - 05/17/23 9:34 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/17/23 9:34 AM ET
Artificial intelligence, potentially the most transformative human invention, stands to revolutionize the world indefinitely. As AI reshapes our communication landscape and alters human interactions, the future of human connection becomes a crucial question for both employers and employees.(Getty Images/stock)

A new poll found that about 6 in 10 Americans view artificial intelligence (AI) as a threat to human civilization.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll published Wednesday found that 61 percent of Americans believed AI is a threat to humanity’s future, while about 22 percent reported they disagreed and 17 percent said they were not sure.

Those who voted for former President Trump in 2020 were more likely to be concerned about the threat of AI, with about 70 percent of his voters agreeing that AI could threaten humanity, compared to 60 percent of President Biden’s voters agreeing.

Evangelical Christians were also more likely than non-Evangelical Christians to report higher concerns about AI, with 32 percent of Evangelical Christians saying they “strongly agree” with humankind being threatened by AI. Non-Evangelical Christians who reported they “strongly agree” stood at 24 percent.

The rise of AI programs, like ChatGPT, has prompted concerns among lawmakers and experts about the potential negative effects of the emerging technology. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a group of technology experts called for a six-month pause in advanced AI development earlier this year, warning that the technology could pose “risks to society.”

Musk also told CNBC’s David Faber in a new interview Tuesday there was a chance AI “goes wrong and destroys humanity.” He called AI a “double-edged sword,” noting it is difficult to predict where the technology could go next.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll included 4,415 U.S. adults and was conducted between May 9-15. It has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Tags AI Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT Elon Musk Elon Musk Joe Biden technology

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  4. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  5. Trump loses key player of Mar-a-Lago legal team
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  7. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  8. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  9. GOP, Democrats ready blame game for debt ceiling failure
  10. Jeffries rallies Democrats behind effort to force debt ceiling vote 
  11. Harry, Meghan accuse paparazzi of ‘near catastrophic’ car chase
  12. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  15. Judge temporarily blocks NYC mayor from sending asylum seekers to nearby county
  16. Republican primary winner mocks DeSantis: ‘Trump culture of winning is alive ...
  17. How DeSantis benefited from Florida’s changing politics
  18. Soft contact lenses may contain toxic ‘forever chemicals,’ research finds
Load more

Video

See all Video