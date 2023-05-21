trending:

Technology

Instagram experiences widespread outage

by Sarah Polus - 05/21/23 9:08 PM ET
FILE – This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file).

If you went to check your Instagram on Sunday and noticed an error message, you’re not alone.

The social media site was down for about an hour and a half in the evening, sparking confusion, chaos and plenty of memes.

Users worldwide encountered error messages along the lines of, “Sorry, something went wrong,” or “Sorry, couldn’t refresh feed.”

Instagram users flocked to other social media sites to air their grievances over the outage, causing “#instagramdown,” “y’allIG,” and other related hashtags to trend on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Instagram parent company Meta acknowledged the issue in a statement to The Verge, saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The system error appeared to be mostly resolved by around 7:30 pm EST. Other sites owned by Meta, including Facebook, did not seem to be affected.

Video

See all Video