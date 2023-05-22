trending:

Technology

Biden nominates Anna Gomez for FCC commissioner vacancy

by Brett Samuels - 05/22/23 12:28 PM ET
President Biden
President Biden speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons football team in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023.

President Biden on Monday nominated telecommunications attorney Anna Gomez to serve as a commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Biden nominated Gomez at the same time he renominated current FCC commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Adam Starks, who have served in those roles since 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Gomez spent 12 years in various positions at the FCC, including as a senior legal adviser to then-Chairman William Kennard. She also spent a short time serving as counsel on a Senate subcommittee on communication.

She currently serves as a senior adviser for international information and communications policy in the cyberspace and digital policy bureau of the State Department.

Biden tapped Gomez to serve as an FCC commissioner after a previous nominee, Gigi Sohn, withdrew her name from consideration after her confirmation was repeatedly delayed by partisan gridlock.

In a statement in March, Sohn said she asked Biden to withdraw her nomination after discussions with her family and “careful consideration.” She said the “unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks” on her character and career from cable and media lobbyists “have taken an enormous toll on me and my family.”

