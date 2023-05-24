trending:

Technology

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Windows Copilot

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/24/23 12:08 PM ET
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. British regulators have blocked Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy videogame maker Activision Blizzard over worries that it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Microsoft will launch a new service powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help users of its Windows 11 platform. 

In a blog post, the company said Windows Copilot can explain content to users by either rewriting or summarizing it. Users can also ask general questions to the Windows Copilot, similar to the Bing Chat system, according to the blog post.

Microsoft also said it will allow developers to extend plug-ins written for Bing Chat and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Windows Copilot, giving developers “new ways to reach and innovate for our shared customers.” 

The tech giant announced earlier this year that its messaging service, Teams Premium, will be powered by ChatGPT. 

Microsoft is investing billions of dollars in OpenAI as part of the third phase of a partnership that began in 2019. ChatGPT, a free tool that launched in November, automatically generates human-like responses to users’ queries in a way that is more advanced than previous AI technology. 

This comes as other companies have introduced or announced AI-powered services.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and Tesla, said that he plans to launch an AI platform to challenge Microsoft and Google’s versions of the AI chatbot, saying his new platform, TruthGPT, will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

Microsoft’s Windows Copilot will be available in a preview mode for Windows 11 users next month.

