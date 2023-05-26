Tesla, Ford announce partnership on Superchargers

Ford electric vehicles (EV) are set to gain access to Tesla’s electric car chargers starting next year, the companies announced Thursday.

In a Twitter Spaces livestream, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley announced Thursday the partnership on Superchargers between the two companies. Starting in 2024, all of Ford’s existing customers and future customers will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States, the company leaders said.

“We’re really excited about that. We’re ramping production, and we think this is a huge move for our industry and for all electric customers,” Farley said, adding that this is a “really big deal” for Ford’s customers.

Tesla has a vast range of charging stations across the country and has more than 45,000 Superchargers around the world. The company website noted that this is the largest global network of electric car chargers around the world and that after 15 minutes of charging, the car can gain up to 200 miles.

Farley said on the livestream that the next generation of electric vehicles made by Ford will have charging ports developed by Tesla instead of the typical ports used by other car manufacturers for their electric vehicles. The company leaders said that existing Ford electric vehicles can use an adaptor with the Tesla’s charging stations.

“We don’t have as many EV customers as you do, but we still have plenty, and for them to be able to have this benefit early next year already and not have to buy a new car is, I think, a real statement by you and the Tesla team to be really prioritizing the customer’s experiences,” Farley told Musk.