trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Tesla, Ford announce partnership on Superchargers

by Lauren Sforza - 05/26/23 1:20 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/26/23 1:20 PM ET
Tesla Supercharger stands in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Ford electric vehicles (EV) are set to gain access to Tesla’s electric car chargers starting next year, the companies announced Thursday.

In a Twitter Spaces livestream, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley announced Thursday the partnership on Superchargers between the two companies. Starting in 2024, all of Ford’s existing customers and future customers will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States, the company leaders said.

“We’re really excited about that. We’re ramping production, and we think this is a huge move for our industry and for all electric customers,” Farley said, adding that this is a “really big deal” for Ford’s customers.

Tesla has a vast range of charging stations across the country and has more than 45,000 Superchargers around the world. The company website noted that this is the largest global network of electric car chargers around the world and that after 15 minutes of charging, the car can gain up to 200 miles.

Farley said on the livestream that the next generation of electric vehicles made by Ford will have charging ports developed by Tesla instead of the typical ports used by other car manufacturers for their electric vehicles. The company leaders said that existing Ford electric vehicles can use an adaptor with the Tesla’s charging stations.

“We don’t have as many EV customers as you do, but we still have plenty, and for them to be able to have this benefit early next year already and not have to buy a new car is, I think, a real statement by you and the Tesla team to be really prioritizing the customer’s experiences,” Farley told Musk.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Ford Jim Farley Tesla

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  3. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  4. Key GOP negotiator: Debt ceiling leaks won’t help get a deal
  5. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  6. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  7. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  8. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  9. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  10. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  11. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  12. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  13. Judge temporarily blocks new South Carolina abortion ban
  14. DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘running to the left’
  15. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  16. Gaetz sees ‘no serious threat’ to McCarthy in bipartisan debt ceiling deal 
  17. Poll: most don’t trust Supreme Court to decide reproductive health cases
  18. Indiana disciplines doctor who discussed 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
Load more

Video

See all Video