Technology

Companies and individuals without AI expertise will be left behind: tech CEO

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/28/23 7:51 PM ET
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The free app started to become available on iPhones in the U.S. on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones. Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Jensen Huang, the co-founder, and CEO of Nvidia Corp, said that companies and individuals should learn about the new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) so they won’t be left behind. 

Speaking at the National Taiwan University commencement ceremony, Huang told the graduating class that the new innovative technology will transform the corporate landscape and change every single job. 

“Agile companies will take advantage of AI and boost their position. Companies less so will perish,” Huang said during his commencement speech, according to Bloomberg News. “While some worry that AI may take their jobs, someone who’s expert with AI will.”

Huang, who has been the head of Nvidia since 1993, said that AI technology will also be used as a co-pilot to increase the productivity and efficiency of workers in multiple industries and create new jobs that haven’t existed before and making some others obsolete, Bloomberg News reported.

Huang’s remarks come as other companies have introduced or announced their own AI-implement services this year. 

Microsoft announced earlier this year that its new premium messaging service, Teams Premium, will be powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT messaging service. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a free tool that launched in November automatically generates human-like responses to users’ queries in a way that is more advanced than previous technology. 

Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and Tesla, said that he plans to launch his own AI platform in an effort to challenge Mircosoft and Google’s versions of the AI chatbot, saying that his new platform, TruthGPT, will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.” 

The innovative technology has raised concerns from many parents and educators recently, with some saying students may have used ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, which resulted in several school districts banning the device tool. Sen. Rick Scott earlier this month introduced legislation, the AI Shield for Kids Act, that will require children to have a parental contest to use AI technology. 

