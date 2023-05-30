trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Scientists, experts saying mitigating ‘extinction’ risk of AI should be global priority

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/30/23 10:00 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/30/23 10:00 AM ET
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Greg Nash
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives an opening statement during a Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing to discuss oversight of artificial intelligence.

A group of artificial intelligence (AI) experts and industry leaders are warning that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity and that mitigating its risks should be a “global priority.”

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” the one-sentence statement read

The open letter was released Tuesday by a nonprofit organization, the Center for AI Safety, and was signed by more than 350 AI leaders, experts, and engineers — including chief executives from leading AI companies: Sam Altman of OpenAI, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, and Dario Amodei of Anthropic.

The latest warning comes as worry about the potential harms posed by the rapidly developing technology has spread through the industry and beyond.  

Earlier this month, Altman testified before a Senate subcommittee about the potential harms of AI and implored lawmakers to pose regulations for the industry.

In an interview with The New York Times, Center for AI Safety Executive Director Dan Hendrycks described the letter as a “coming out” for some in the industry who have stayed mum publicly as others have issued warnings about the harm AI could pose. 

“There’s a very common misconception, even in the A.I. community, that there only are a handful of doomers,” Hendrycks told The Times. “But, in fact, many people privately would express concerns about these things.”

Earlier this year, more than 1,000 industry members signed a letter calling for a six-month pause on AI development, arguing it poses “profound risks to society and humanity.”

Tags AI regulation Artificial Intelligence Sam Altman technology

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  5. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  6. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  7. Did we just dodge a recession?
  8. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  9. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  10. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  11. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  12. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  13. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  14. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  15. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  16. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  17. Ocasio-Cortez says fake Twitter account impersonating her
  18. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
Load more

Video

See all Video