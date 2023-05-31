Musk discusses EVs, ‘intelligent networked’ vehicles with Chinese official

Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed electric and “intelligent networked” vehicles with China’s industry minister during a Wednesday visit to Beijing.

Musk and Jin Zhuanglong, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reportedly “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

The billionaire CEO of Twitter and SpaceX also met with China’s commerce minister, Wang Wentao.

Wang reportedly expressed Beijing’s support for “long-term, stable development of foreign-invested enterprises in China,” while Musk “praised the potential of China’s development” and expressed an interest in furthering their “mutually beneficial cooperation,” according to a ministry statement reported by the AP.

Musk next heads to Shanghai to visit his electric car company’s factory in the city. His private jet has reportedly already left Beijing for the financial hub, according to Reuters.

He has yet to make any public statements about the trip or post on Twitter, which is blocked in China.