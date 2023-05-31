trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Meta threatens to block news in California if journalism proposal passes

by Julia Mueller - 05/31/23 9:33 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/31/23 9:33 PM ET
FILE – Facebook’s Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. European Union hits Facebook parent Meta with record $1.3 billion fine over transfers of user data to US. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Facebook parent company Meta is threatening to remove news content on its platforms Instagram and Facebook in California if the state legislature passes a new proposal that would make tech companies pay publishers for news content. 

“If the Journalism Preservation Act passes, we will be forced to remove news from Facebook and Instagram rather than pay into a slush fund that primarily benefits big, out-of-state media companies under the guise of aiding California publishers,” reads a statement posted to Twitter by Meta spokesperson Andy Stone.

Meta’s statement says the California bill, which is now before the state Assembly, “fails to recognize that publishers and broadcasters put their content on our platform themselves and that substantial consolidation in California’s local news industry came over 15 years ago, well before Facebook was widely used.”

The bill would require covered platforms to pay a “journalism usage fee” for content from local outlets — and require publishers to devote 70 percent of the proceeds from these fees to creating and maintaining journalism jobs in California. 

“It is disappointing that California lawmakers appear to be prioritizing the best interests of national and international media companies over their own constituents,” the Meta statement concludes.  

California state Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D), who sponsored the bill, said Meta’s threat is “a scare tactic that they’ve tried to deploy, unsuccessfully, in every country that’s attempted this.”

Meta made a similar threat last year after lawmakers introduced to Congress the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which would also have required tech companies to pay news outlets for their material. The social media giant has also reportedly moved to block news content in Australia and Canada over similar proposals.

“It is egregious that one of the wealthiest companies in the world would rather silence journalists than face regulation,” Wicks said.

The nonprofit News Media Alliance said in a statement that Meta’s threat is “undemocratic and unbecoming.”

Tags California California State Assembly Facebook Instagram journalism Journalism Preservation Act law Meta Platforms Inc. News Media Alliance

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Rand Paul to force Senate vote on potential cuts to Social Security, Medicare 
  3. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  4. House passes bill to raise debt ceiling
  5. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  6. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  7. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  8. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  9. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  10. House gets debt ceiling bill over key procedural hurdle — with Democratic help
  11. Greene says McCarthy will release Jan. 6 tapes to three more outlets
  12. Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, ‘That ’70s Show’ actor ...
  13. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  14. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  15. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  16. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  17. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  18. ATF: Marijuana users in Minnesota can't own firearms despite new law
Load more

Video

See all Video