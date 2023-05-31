trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Amazon corporate workers stage walkout at Seattle headquarters

by Julia Mueller - 05/31/23 10:45 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/31/23 10:45 PM ET
Amazon corporate workers hold picket signs while participating in a walkout to protest the company's return-to-office policies, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Seattle. Organizers called attention to the climate impact of commutes, saying it runs counter to the company's "Climate Pledge" to be carbon neutral by the year 2040, as well as concerns about recent layoffs. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Amazon corporate workers hold picket signs while participating in a walkout to protest the company’s return-to-office policies, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Seattle. Organizers called attention to the climate impact of commutes, saying it runs counter to the company’s “Climate Pledge” to be carbon neutral by the year 2040, as well as concerns about recent layoffs. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Hundreds of corporate Amazon employees walked out of the company’s Seattle headquarters on Wednesday, protesting the company’s climate issues and its return-to-office requirements. 

Organizers for the event said early Wednesday that more than 1,900 global employees had pledged to participate in the walkout, which started at noon local time, with some workers protesting virtually and with about 900 in Seattle. 

CNN reported that organizers said more than 1,000 corporate employees ultimately participated in the event — but that Amazon estimated roughly 300 people participated.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) on Wednesday called the walkout “a success.”

The protesters are raising concerns about Amazon’s climate pledge, which they argue the company isn’t meeting. Amazon has faced criticism for its plastic waste and use of fossil fuels to power the vehicles that ship products worldwide.

They’re also speaking out about the company’s new policy requiring workers return to the office three days a week. Previously, Amazon let team leaders decide work location.

In a statement, Amazon said it supported workers expressing opinions.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Amazon Amazon Seattle walkout

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Rand Paul to force Senate vote on potential cuts to Social Security, Medicare 
  3. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  4. House passes bill to raise debt ceiling
  5. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  6. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  7. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  8. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  9. Greene says McCarthy will release Jan. 6 tapes to three more outlets
  10. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  11. What House passage of debt ceiling deal signifies: 5 takeaways
  12. House gets debt ceiling bill over key procedural hurdle — with Democratic help
  13. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  14. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  15. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  16. Pence: ‘Deeply offensive’ for Dodgers to reinvite LGBTQ group to Pride Night
  17. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  18. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
Load more

Video

See all Video