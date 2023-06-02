Twitter top safety exec Ella Irwin resigns

Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, has resigned from the social media company, according to media reports.

Irwin took over the job overseeing content moderation in November, after Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety, stepped down amid Elon Musk’s chaotic acquisition of Twitter, according to Reuters.

The shake-up comes after Musk publicly criticized his company’s decision to cancel a deal with conservative media company The Daily Wire over “hateful conduct” and instances of misgendering, Axios reported.

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing complained Thursday that Twitter reportedly rescinded its offer to host a video titled “What is a Woman?” on a designated event page and promote the event.

Musk responded to Boreing, saying it was “a mistake by many people at Twitter.”

“Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws,” Musk tweeted Thursday.

“I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners,” he added. “However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used.”

While Twitter recently removed language from its policy specifically prohibiting targeted misgendering and deadnaming, Irwin previously told The Wall Street Journal that the platform would still enforce the rule.