Technology

Apple unveils VR headset Vision Pro

by Rebecca Klar - 06/05/23 3:12 PM ET
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an annoucement of new products on the Apple campus Monday, June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
Apple unveiled its virtual reality (VR) headset, Vision Pro, Monday during its Worldwide Developers Conference. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the headset a “new kind of computer” that augments reality by “seamlessly blending” the real world and the digital. 

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at. Vision Pro feels familiar, yet it’s entirely new,” he said. 

The product is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands and voice, Cook said. 

Vision Pro will start at $3,499 and be available for purchase in early 2024.

Apple’s most direct competitor for Vision Pro appears to be Meta and its Quest headsets.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has put a greater focus on virtual reality and the so-called metaverse since the company changed its name in October 2021.

Last week, Meta announced its latest headset model, Quest 3, will be released later this year.

