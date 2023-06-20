trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk meeting India’s Modi as Tesla weighs expansion plans

by Julia Mueller - 06/20/23 5:54 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/20/23 5:54 PM ET
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista Avenue at the India Gate in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Modi urged the country to shed its colonial ties in a ceremony to rename Rajpath, a boulevard that was once called Kingsway after King George V, Modi called it a “symbol of slavery” under the British Raj.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

CNBC reports the pair will meet in New York to talk about possible Tesla operations in India. Reuters reported Musk will brief Modi on his plans for a manufacturing base in the country. 

Modi arrived in New York on Monday and is in the U.S. for his first official state visit at the invitation of President Biden. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the prime minister — including a state dinner — on June 22.

According to his office, the Indian prime minister will celebrate International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters in New York before heading to Washington to meet with Biden. 

A meeting with Musk wasn’t on the schedule released on Modi’s site, but the prime minister said he will, during his U.S. visit, “meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains.”

Bloomberg reports the Modi-Musk meeting is expected to be in the early evening Tuesday, and there could be 20 or more other high-profile people in attendance.

The Hill has reached out to Tesla to confirm.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk india Jill Biden Joe Biden Narendra Modi Narendra Modi New York Tesla

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  2. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  5. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  6. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  7. Trump knocks DeSantis for disloyalty in Fox interview
  8. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  9. NAACP, other groups rally with advocates for student debt relief ahead of ...
  10. Pennsylvania governor announces I-95 will reopen this weekend 
  11. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  12. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  13. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  14. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  15. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  16. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  17. Pentagon slams Tuberville for setting ‘dangerous precedent’ by holding up ...
  18. Republican attacks on Hunter Biden’s plea are nonsense
Load more

Video

See all Video