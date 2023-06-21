Schumer says lawmakers ‘starting from scratch’ on AI regulation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that lawmakers will be “starting from scratch” on figuring out how to regulate the new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) in the U.S.

In a speech during a Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) event on Tuesday, Schumer said lawmakers have “no choice” but to acknowledge the coming changes with AI, noting that many “want to ignore” necessary regulations due to the complexity of the new technology.

“AI is unlike anything Congress has dealt with before,” Schumer said in his speech.

“It’s not like labor or healthcare or defense where Congress has a long history we can work off of,” he added. “Experts are not even sure which questions policymakers should be asking. In many ways, we’re starting from scratch.”

Schumer added in his speech that Congress is up for the challenge to address AI usage in the country, noting a list of legislation that has passed in Congress in the last two years under his leadership.

“Don’t count Congress out!” he quipped.

The New York senator said he plans to reveal the framework of his SAFE Innovation Act on Wednesday — a bill meant to protect, expand and harness the potential of the new technology.

Lawmakers’ interest in AI comes as other companies have introduced their own services this year implementing the technology. Microsoft announced earlier this year that its new premium messaging service, Teams Premium, will be powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT program.

ChatGPT — a free tool launched in November — automatically generates human-like responses to users’ queries in a way that is more advanced than previous technology. President Biden traveled to San Francisco to meet with AI experts and researchers on Tuesday to discuss managing the risk of the new technology.