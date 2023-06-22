trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Ford to announce another round of layoffs, hitting salaried workers: report

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/22/23 8:21 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/22/23 8:21 PM ET
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford reports their earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
FILE – A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford reports their earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ford Motor Co. is preparing to conduct another round of layoffs within the coming weeks. 

Sources told the Wall Street Journal Thursday that the round of layoffs is expected to hit salaried workers in the U.S. 

The cuts are expected to affect those who work in the company’s electric vehicle (EV) and software division as well as employees who work in Ford’s gas-engine side of the business. 

In a statement, a Ford spokesperson told the Journal the recent moves are “part of the ongoing management of our business includes aligning our global staffing to meet future business plans, as well as staying cost competitive as our industry evolves.” 

This round of layoffs follows one that happened last August that cut jobs for 3,000 white-collar and contract employees. The company also announced earlier this year that it was starting to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, according to the Journal. 

“We’ve consistently said that we’ll align our staffing around the skills and expertise needed to deliver on the Ford+ growth plan and provide customers with leading products and services,” a spokesperson for Ford told The Hill.

Ford joins competitors like General Motors and Jeep parent company Stellantis, which also announced layoffs in their workforce earlier this year. 

The move comes as the U.S-based automaker is shifting its focus to EV products, as it had committed to spending $50 billion globally through 2026 to go forward with its new approach. 

The automaker also plans to restructure operations internally to separate its gas-engine business from that focused on electric vehicles and software, the Journal reported.

Tags Ford layoffs and firings

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  2. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  3. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  4. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  5. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  6. Navy detected sound of implosion in area where Titan went missing
  7. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  8. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  9. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  10. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  11. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  12. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  13. Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
  14. Senate rejects House-passed measure overturning Biden rule on pistol braces  
  15. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  16. Watch live: Indian Prime Minister Modi addresses joint meeting of Congress
  17. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  18. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
Load more

Video

See all Video