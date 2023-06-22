Ford to announce another round of layoffs, hitting salaried workers: report

Ford Motor Co. is preparing to conduct another round of layoffs within the coming weeks.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal Thursday that the round of layoffs is expected to hit salaried workers in the U.S.

The cuts are expected to affect those who work in the company’s electric vehicle (EV) and software division as well as employees who work in Ford’s gas-engine side of the business.

In a statement, a Ford spokesperson told the Journal the recent moves are “part of the ongoing management of our business includes aligning our global staffing to meet future business plans, as well as staying cost competitive as our industry evolves.”

This round of layoffs follows one that happened last August that cut jobs for 3,000 white-collar and contract employees. The company also announced earlier this year that it was starting to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, according to the Journal.

“We’ve consistently said that we’ll align our staffing around the skills and expertise needed to deliver on the Ford+ growth plan and provide customers with leading products and services,” a spokesperson for Ford told The Hill.

Ford joins competitors like General Motors and Jeep parent company Stellantis, which also announced layoffs in their workforce earlier this year.

The move comes as the U.S-based automaker is shifting its focus to EV products, as it had committed to spending $50 billion globally through 2026 to go forward with its new approach.

The automaker also plans to restructure operations internally to separate its gas-engine business from that focused on electric vehicles and software, the Journal reported.