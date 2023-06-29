Meta outlines AI use on platforms

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a new set of tools and information Thursday surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and how to implement it on its social media platforms.

In a news release, Meta released two dozen system cards that focus on various features for Facebook and Instagram. The tool provides information on how its AI systems rank content and determine what is most relevant to the user.

Meta’s new AI algorithms can also identify harmful content, the company explained, which helps to reduce the distribution of problematic or low-quality content that doesn’t meet certain guidelines.

“By using the tools available, you have the ability to shape your experiences on our apps so you see more of the content you want to see, and less of the content you don’t,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, wrote in the news release. “To make this easier, we’ve created centralized places on Facebook and Instagram where you can customize controls that influence the content you see on each app.”

“You can visit your Feed Preferences on Facebook and the Suggested Content Control Center on Instagram through the three-dot menu on relevant posts, as well as through Settings,” he added.

Users will be able to customize their own feed — including the ability to add people to a “favorites list,” giving them the ability to see content from their favorite accounts.

AI has gained popularity in the past year, as industries across the board look to streamline their processes or provide extra help.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT framework, among the most notable AI platforms, launched in November. The chatbot automatically generates humanlike responses to users’ queries in a way that is more advanced than previous technology.

Other companies have introduced or are announcing their own AI-implemented services this year as well. Microsoft announced earlier this year that its new premium messaging service, Teams Premium, will be powered by ChatGPT’s messaging service.

But, the rise of AI use has also drawn attention from lawmakers in Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last week that lawmakers will be starting from scratch on figuring out how to regulate AI use in the country. Schumer, who plans to introduce the framework to his SAFE Innovation Act, added that he and his colleagues have no choice but to acknowledge the coming changes with the new technology.