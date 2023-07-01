Twitter limits how many tweets users can see a day

Twitter is temporarily limiting how many tweets users can view per day, CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday.

Verified accounts are limited to viewing 6,000 posts a day, while unverified accounts are restricted to 600 posts per day. New unverified accounts are further limited to 300 posts a day, although Musk did not specify how long an account would need to be active to no longer be classified as “new.”

The billionaire said that the “temporary limits” are meant to address “extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.” He did not say when the limits would be lifted.

Musk also confirmed on Friday that as a “temporary emergency measure,” users were no longer allowed to browse the social media platform without logging in.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!” he tweeted.

Verified users now pay Twitter $8 a month to maintain their checkmark. Musk’s new Twitter Blue subscription service is one of several controversial changes he has made to the platform since acquiring the company last October.