Twitter suspends viral ‘Erica Marsh’ account after people question whether it is a fake

Twitter has suspended a viral left-wing account amid questions about its legitimacy, according to The Washington Post.

The account of Erica Marsh — whose profile describes her as a “Proud Democrat,” a former field organizer for President Biden and a volunteer for the Obama Foundation — was reportedly taken down after the Post raised questions to Twitter’s trust and safety department.

Marsh does not appear in local phone or voting records in Washington, and neither the Biden campaign nor the Obama Foundation has records of her involvement, according to the Post.

The photos of Marsh posted to the Twitter account also show possible signs of being digitally manipulated, an expert told the Post.

The account, which was created in September 2022, has stirred up controversy with its inflammatory posts.

After the Supreme Court’s decision last week to restrict the use of race in college admissions, the account tweeted that, “No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system,” drawing the ire of users who condemned the post as racist.

The Marsh account has also repeatedly celebrated the death of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by Capitol Police as she attempted to climb through a barricaded door during the attack on the Capitol.