Twitter user suspended for tracking Elon Musk jet moves over to Threads

The Twitter user who was suspended from the platform for tracking the movement of billionaire Elon Musk’s private jet has now moved to rival platform Threads.

“ElonMusksJet” launched on Meta-owned Threads on Wednesday, continuing Jack Sweeney’s project of tracking the movements of Musk’s private jet. The account has garnered 24,000 followers as of Saturday.

“ElonJet has arrived to Threads!” he wrote in his first post, later asking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “will I be allowed to stay?”

Sweeney was kicked off Twitter in December after Musk — the owner of the platform — said tracking his jet was like sending out “assassination coordinates.”

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation,” Musk said in December. “This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”

“Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok,” he added.

Musk also threatened to sue Sweeney, though the teen said it ended up being an “empty threat.”

After his tracking account was kicked off Twitter, Sweeney pivoted to tracking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state jet.