trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Tax preparers shared personal data with Meta, Google: Senate report

by Rebecca Klar - 07/12/23 10:56 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 07/12/23 10:56 AM ET
FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all. After months of research, the IRS published a feasibility report on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, laying out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
FILE – The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all. After months of research, the IRS published a feasibility report on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, laying out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Tax preparing companies shared personal data from customers with Facebook parent company Meta and Google, lawmakers said in a report released Wednesday

TaxAct, H&R Block and Tax Slayer used computer code, known as pixels, that sent the data to Meta and Google, according to the 54-page report released by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.). 

The lawmakers’ investigation followed a report The Verge published in November that alleged the tax filing websites had been sending users’ financial information to Facebook. 

The lawmakers’ investigation found that TaxAct collected “far more information than was previously reported.” In addition to taxpayers’ filing status, their approximate refund amount, names of dependents and approximate federal tax owed were collected through the Meta Pixel tool. The Pixel also shared full names, email, phone numbers and addresses, according to the report. 

H&R Block and TaxSlayer also revealed an “extensive list of data shared” through the Meta Pixel, including information about having dependents, certain types of income, and certain tax credits or deductions, according to the report. 

The lawmakers sent a letter to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and attorney general asking for a full investigation into the matter and urging them to “prosecute any company or individuals who violated the law.” 

The lawmakers called the tax prep companies and tech firms “reckless” about their data sharing practices. The tax prep companies “indicated that they installed the Meta and Google tools on their websites without fully understanding the extent to which they would send taxpayer data to these tech firms,” the report stated. 

Meanwhile, the lawmakers’ report slammed the tech firms for appearing to “act with stunning disregard for taxpayer privacy” by “failing to provide full and complete information about how they would collect taxpayer data, and what they did — or are doing — with it once it was collected.” 

A Meta spokesperson said the company has been “clear in our policies that advertisers should not send sensitive information about people through our Business Tools.” 

“Doing so is against our policies and we educate advertisers on properly setting up Business tools to prevent this from occurring. Our system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it is able to detect,” they added. 

Spokespeople for TaxAct, H&R Block, TaxSlayer and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

In a statement shared with CBS MoneyWatch, H&R Block said it “takes protecting our clients’ privacy very seriously, and we have taken steps to prevent the sharing of information via pixels.”

Tags Data breach Data privacy Elizabeth Warren Facebook Meta Sanders taxact taxes Warren

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West's third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  7. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  10. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  11. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  14. Manchin to join No Labels’s NH town hall amid third-party speculation
  15. DOJ asks appeals court to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page suits
  16. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  17. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  18. Texas GOP lawmaker threatens to vote ‘no’ on advancing annual defense bill 
Load more