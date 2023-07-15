Influencers benefit from start of Twitter ad revenue sharing program

Influencers have started becoming beneficiaries of a new Twitter program that allows content creators to receive a portion of revenue from advertisements.

Twitter began paying creators on Thursday, announcing that it will roll out the program more broadly throughout the month and all eligible creators will be able to apply to receive a portion of the revenue. The platform had announced the plan earlier this year.

The company said on its page describing the program that it is part of the platform’s effort “to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.” For a creator to be eligible, they need to sign up for ad revenue sharing and creator subscriptions independently.

They will also need to subscribe to Twitter’s $8-per-month Twitter Blue or verified organizations, have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the past three months and pass human review for creator monetization standards.

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as “MrBeast,” announced on his Twitter account that he is receiving ad revenue through the program but offered all that he receives for the next month to whichever account whose comment on his post gets the most likes.

“Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!” he said.

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, who goes by the pseudonym “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on Twitter, revealed that he made $37,000 from the program.

Some of the accounts who have shared that they are raking in revenue from ads are controversial creators who have shared contentious viewpoints.

Brothers Ed and Brian Krassenstein, who have been vocal in criticizing former President Trump online, revealed that they each made about $25,000 from the revenue sharing. They had their Twitter accounts suspended in 2019 for allegedly using fake accounts but were allowed back on the platform after Elon Musk took over Twitter last year.

Right-wing social media influencer Andrew Tate posted a screenshot on his account on Thursday, revealing that he made more than $20,000 from his share of ad revenue. He has become widely known for posting misogynistic views online and is facing charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania.

Tate posted that “every penny” of what he is receiving is going to a fund he created to support underdeveloped countries throughout the world.

Ashley St. Clair, who wrote a book pushing back against transgender rights, tweeted that she received more than $7,000 within minutes of Twitter announcing the start of the program.

“These are awesome payout numbers & I encourage every single creator to share their content here,” she said.