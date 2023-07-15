trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Influencers benefit from start of Twitter ad revenue sharing program

by Jared Gans - 07/15/23 12:36 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/15/23 12:36 PM ET
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Election administrators across the U.S. say they’re concerned their offices will be targeted for fake Twitter accounts that will confuse or mislead voters after the social media platform altered its long-standing verification service. Some are trying to take steps to ensure that voters can tell the difference between the official election office account and any impostors that might pop up in elections this year or during the 2024 cycle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Influencers have started becoming beneficiaries of a new Twitter program that allows content creators to receive a portion of revenue from advertisements. 

Twitter began paying creators on Thursday, announcing that it will roll out the program more broadly throughout the month and all eligible creators will be able to apply to receive a portion of the revenue. The platform had announced the plan earlier this year. 

The company said on its page describing the program that it is part of the platform’s effort “to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.” For a creator to be eligible, they need to sign up for ad revenue sharing and creator subscriptions independently. 

They will also need to subscribe to Twitter’s $8-per-month Twitter Blue or verified organizations, have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the past three months and pass human review for creator monetization standards. 

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as “MrBeast,” announced on his Twitter account that he is receiving ad revenue through the program but offered all that he receives for the next month to whichever account whose comment on his post gets the most likes. 

“Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!” he said. 

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, who goes by the pseudonym “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on Twitter, revealed that he made $37,000 from the program. 

Some of the accounts who have shared that they are raking in revenue from ads are controversial creators who have shared contentious viewpoints. 

Brothers Ed and Brian Krassenstein, who have been vocal in criticizing former President Trump online, revealed that they each made about $25,000 from the revenue sharing. They had their Twitter accounts suspended in 2019 for allegedly using fake accounts but were allowed back on the platform after Elon Musk took over Twitter last year. 

Right-wing social media influencer Andrew Tate posted a screenshot on his account on Thursday, revealing that he made more than $20,000 from his share of ad revenue. He has become widely known for posting misogynistic views online and is facing charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania. 

Tate posted that “every penny” of what he is receiving is going to a fund he created to support underdeveloped countries throughout the world. 

Ashley St. Clair, who wrote a book pushing back against transgender rights, tweeted that she received more than $7,000 within minutes of Twitter announcing the start of the program. 

“These are awesome payout numbers & I encourage every single creator to share their content here,” she said.

Tags ad revenue sharing program influencers Twitter Twitter verified

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. Kari Lake: ‘I believe I’m the only one who can win’ Arizona Senate race
  4. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  5. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  6. Republican problems on race add up
  7. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  8. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  9. Abortion ballot measures set the stage ahead of 2024
  10. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  11. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
  12. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  13. Russia investigating if North Korean test missile crashed in its waters
  14. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  15. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  16. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  17. Here are the ten car models with the highest and lowest death rates
  18. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
Load more